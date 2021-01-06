School employees fail to reach contract agreement over pay raises in Pasco

Contract negotiations for Pasco school employees who feed, bus and tutor students are headed to mediation after six months of talks failed to reach an agreement.

“Daily our members are on the front lines of the school doing the heavy lifting that must be done to feed, keep safe, transport, and encourage our children to succeed,” said the Pasco-PAES Chapter of Public School Employees of Washington SEIU Local 1948.

The union filed for mediation with the Public Employee Relations Committee (PERC), according to a union news release. The first session is scheduled for Jan. 21.

The previous contract expired on Aug. 31.

Union officials say classified employees are asking for, among other issues, “equitable wages.” However, the Pasco School District has been “reticent to present an accurate picture of the school district’s financial standing.”

“The majority of our members are below the poverty level in terms of income, and most members have two or three jobs to make ends meet,” said Doug Campbell, union chapter vice president and a security specialist at Pasco High School. “Some live on the edge of homelessness and rely on food stamps to feed their children.”

The union’s members include food service staff, campus security staff, paraeducators, tutors, secretaries, student achievement and intervention specialists, and clerks in the schools.

“While teachers and administrators have been able to do their jobs from a distance over technologies like Zoom, (our members) are in the school buildings and buses having direct contact with the community, continuing to perform their duties despite the risks to themselves and their families,” Campbell said

The union contends dozens of employees have had to leave the district to take jobs elsewhere because of the COVID pandemic, and many others have had their hours cut and rely on partial unemployment benefits from Washington’s Employment Security Division.

“We care about the students, and we are asking for fair treatment so we can continue serving our community,” said Campbell. “We hope that the district may be willing to be more forthright with a third-party mediator and that our members will receive the equitable wages that they deserve through this process.”

A statement from the Pasco School District was not immediately available.