Christ the King switches all students online after employee contracts COVID

All students at Richland’s Christ the King School moved to online learning for a week after a staff member came down with COVID-19.

An employee tested positive over the weekend, and since the private school’s office staff works in close quarters, school officials decided it was the most responsible move to close the building Monday, said Gail Armstrong, the school’s dean of students.

The switch was made as a precaution to make sure that the highly contagious disease does not spread at the Catholic-based school, which offers preschool through eighth-grade classes. Armstrong pointed out that the employee contracted the illness outside of school.

“We have incorporated major policies and procedures that get instituted every day to keep everyone safe,” she told the Herald. “We felt this was the most responsible decision for both our staff and our families.”

Students also will not be attending classes next week because of a planned break for Thanksgiving. They are scheduled to return to in-person learning starting Nov. 30.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Benton Franklin Health District said there have been no reports of anyone contracting the illness while at the school.

Private schools in the Tri-Cities were the first to transition to distance learning in March, and have been teaching students online and in person this fall.

Students and staff have been wearing masks and keeping a 6-foot distance apart, as well as checking daily for symptoms and submitting a wellness form. Teachers record the temperatures of their students.