Walla Walla shuts down schools over soaring COVID cases, as Tri-Cities looks to reopen more

A spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases is sending Walla Walla students home for two weeks.

The move comes as Tri-Cities schools work to bring more elementary students back into classrooms and districts are wrestling with when and how to reopen for middle and high school students

Walla Walla has seen a five-fold increase in cases in recent weeks, said a school district news release.

On Monday, the county reported 109 new cases since Friday.

It’s not immediately clear what is driving the upswing but officials say the outbreaks have not been in the schools. However, many employees and students are getting sick or exposed.

Already, 24 staff and 12 students are isolated at home because of exposure in recent weeks.

The Walla Walla School District had allowed some special needs students and career and technical education students to return to in-person learning, and was planning on resuming some athletic activities on campus.

Health officials recommended the district hold off on the sports activities. The school district’s plan also recommended they stop teaching classes on campus. The closure will last for two weeks.

“We certainly hoped we would never be in this position, but these soaring case counts and recommendations warrant we respond accordingly to help curb COVID spread across our community,” Superintendent Wade Smith said.

“The quicker we can get case counts back under control, the quicker we can transition students back to campus,” he said.

The state reported that there was 140 new cases for every 100,000 people in Walla Walla County between Oct. 6 and 19.

The state Department of Health has recommended that schools wait to move to hybrid learning until the rate of new cases is 75 per 100,000 over a two-week period.

The increase in cases has not affected Burbank, according to the county. The Columbia School District was one of the first in the Tri-Cities area to reopen for hybrid learning for all students.

New Tri-Cities cases

The Kennewick School District reported Monday that seven more elementary students and one employee have tested positive for COVID.

That includes three students at Fuerza, two at Washington and one each at Cottonwood and Sage Crest. The employee worked at Ridge View.

In all, 21 employees and 14 students who have been in district buildings or facilities have reported testing positive for the virus since late August.

On Monday, the Richland School District reported its first student with a positive virus test. The student attends Orchard Elementary.

Five Richland school employees who had been inside buildings since mid-October also reported positive COVID tests.

Up to date numbers have not been released by the Pasco School District.

Benton Franklin Health District said all of the cases have come from outside of the public and private schools rather than being passed between students and staff within the schools.

The latest case rate for Benton County confirmed by the Washington state Department of Health is 152 cases per 100,000 over the two weeks ending Oct. 19.

Preliminary data shows the Benton County case rate will increase to as high as 185 cases per 100,000 over the two weeks ending Oct. 26.

For Franklin County the latest case rate confirmed by the state is 264 cases per 100,000 over the two weeks ending Oct. 19.

The Benton Franklin Health District continues to support opening schools, saying that the potential risk to students is lower than the cost of having them not in school. Health Officer Dr. Amy Person has said students do need to wear masks and make sure they keep a 6-foot distance.