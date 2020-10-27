Kennewick to reconsider 3-month delay in opening middle and high schools

The Kennewick School Board plans to reconsider last week’s decision for a three-month delay in reopening middle and high schools.

Superintendent Traci Pierce posted a letter Tuesday about the issue after talking with Board President Dawn Adams.

“The Board would like the community to know that they will be re-evaluating the timeline for implementing hybrid learning for middle and high school during the Nov. 18 Board meeting,” she said. “The district is currently taking concrete action to address the health and safety concerns raised regarding middle and high schools.”

The board voted 3-2 last Wednesday night to push back the start of classes until Feb. 2 because of COVID concerns in keeping students apart.

Elementary students returned to partial in-person classes last week.

On Tuesday, Pierce wrote that the district is developing a modified hybrid-learning schedule for secondary students and getting a safety assessment from a third party.

The district has contracted with NV5, formerly Dade Moeller, a professional consulting service with expertise in radiation protection, occupational health & safety, fire protection and laboratory quality assurance, according to the company’s website.

Pierce said the assessment and other actions will be done in time for a presentation to the board Nov. 18.

“We appreciate your continued support as we plan for moving forward with in-person learning for middle and high school,” she wrote.

Hundreds of Kennewick parents and students braved the cold last Friday morning for a protest rally outside the school district headquarters over the delay in sending kids back to school.

The Kennewick district has 2,450 teachers and 18,000 students.

Since last week’s meeting, six more elementary students and three employees have reported testing positive for COVID-19.

In all, 25 employees and students have tested positive since the end of August.

COVID-19 data reported includes enrolled students and staff who are physically present in a building or on school grounds in any capacity, including in-person learning, hybrid learning, etc., said the district website.

Kennewick is the only district to publicly list how many staff members have gotten ill and where they work.

Officials say they follow thorough cleaning protocols after someone tests positive and they continue to encourage parents to check their children for illness before sending them into schools.