Making a baking contest look as easy as pie

Culinary arts students Jesus Lara, left, and Grace Valenzuela work together dishing out judges samples of the chocolate Haupia (coconut) cream pie their team made for the 2nd annual Pie Competition at the Tri-Tech Skills facility in Kennewick.

The competition is part of a learning section required by the American Culinary Federation education program, according to instructor LuAnne Wiles.

Students in both morning and afternoon sessions were divided into teams to make pies with flaky crusts.

Community members volunteered to help judge their entries.

She is senior at Chiawana High School and Lara is junior at Kennewick High School.

