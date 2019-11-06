Education
This famous chef is a real cut-up in the classroom
Internationally-known Chef Ray Duey holds what appears to be a long-stem red rose but it’s actually a potato he carved as a demonstration Wednesday morning for students in the Culinary Arts Program at Tri-Tech Skills Center in Kennewick.
Duey, who specializes in vegetable and fruit carvings, has created carvings at the White House and also appeared on several Food Network television shows.
He leads hands-on classes for students and encourages strong a work ethic no matter what they pursue in life.
Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
