This famous chef is a real cut-up in the classroom

Internationally-known Chef Ray Duey holds what appears to be a long-stem red rose but it’s actually a potato he carved as a demonstration Wednesday morning for students in the Culinary Arts Program at Tri-Tech Skills Center in Kennewick.

Duey, who specializes in vegetable and fruit carvings, has created carvings at the White House and also appeared on several Food Network television shows.

He leads hands-on classes for students and encourages strong a work ethic no matter what they pursue in life.

Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video

Hanford senior Chloe Smith, a culinary arts student at Tri-Tech Skills Center, concentrates on carving flower in a melon during Wednesday’s presentation by internationally-known Chef Ray Duey. The well-known chef was leading a hands-on class for two sessions at the facility in Kennewick. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/videos Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald