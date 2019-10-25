Education
Building a framework for learning in Kennewick
Welders work on metal framing Thursday for the second phase of the Amistad Elementary building project in Kennewick.
The new 41,625-square-foot school will be for students in kindergarten through second-grade and will connect to the new 22-classroom building for grades 3-5 that opened in August.
Amistad will have a total of 42 classrooms when the second phase is done next August.
The $14.7 million project is being paid for with local bond money and state funds.
