Building a framework for learning in Kennewick

Welders work on metal framing Thursday for the second phase of the Amistad Elementary building project in Kennewick.

The new 41,625-square-foot school will be for students in kindergarten through second-grade and will connect to the new 22-classroom building for grades 3-5 that opened in August.

Amistad will have a total of 42 classrooms when the second phase is done next August.

The $14.7 million project is being paid for with local bond money and state funds.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/videos