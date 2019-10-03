Construction boom for Pasco schools

SHARE COPY LINK

The boom of a concrete pumping truck stretches across the sky Thursday afternoon as construction workers fill foundation forms for the new Stevens Middle School in Pasco.

The new $39.7 million building is being constructed on the existing campus at 1120 N. 22nd Ave.

It will be 106,000 square feet and serve about 1,000 students.

Students continue to attend classes in the existing building until construction is completed in January 2021.

