Education
Tri-City chemists offer teens an introduction to chemistry
Registration is open for a program to introduce teens to chemistry.
The class, held the mornings of Nov. 2 and 9, is open to boys and girls ages 13 and older.
Boy Scouts who attend can earn the Chemistry Merit Badge by completing both days.
There is a $5 cost for materials.
The training will be conducted by Tri-Cities area chemists and is sponsored by the Richland Section of the American Chemical Society. The sessions will be at Columbia Basin College in Pasco.
Register at bit.ly/ACSyouthclass.
