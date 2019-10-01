Tri-City chemists offer teens an introduction to chemistry

SHARE COPY LINK

Registration is open for a program to introduce teens to chemistry.

The class, held the mornings of Nov. 2 and 9, is open to boys and girls ages 13 and older.

Boy Scouts who attend can earn the Chemistry Merit Badge by completing both days.

There is a $5 cost for materials.

The training will be conducted by Tri-Cities area chemists and is sponsored by the Richland Section of the American Chemical Society. The sessions will be at Columbia Basin College in Pasco.

Register at bit.ly/ACSyouthclass.




