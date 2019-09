Take a look inside new center for student inclusion center at WSU Tri-Cities MOSAIC Center for Student Inclusion opened as WSU-Tri-Cities. The center will be a place for students to learn about various cultures and allow them to have a dialogue about current social issues. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK MOSAIC Center for Student Inclusion opened as WSU-Tri-Cities. The center will be a place for students to learn about various cultures and allow them to have a dialogue about current social issues.

Students and faculty gather for the grand opening of WSU Tri-Cities MOSAIC Center for Student Inclusion on Thursday in Richland.

The center will be a place for students to learn about various cultures and allow them to have a dialogue about current social issues.

Watch the video at www.tricityherald.com/videos