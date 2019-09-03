Pizza party for new CBC students

New CBC students attend FYI workshop Carrie Deleon, a senior associate professor, tells about a required four-hour workshop called First Year Introduction for an estimated 1,700 students enrolled for the fall quarter at Columbia Basin College in Pasco. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carrie Deleon, a senior associate professor, tells about a required four-hour workshop called First Year Introduction for an estimated 1,700 students enrolled for the fall quarter at Columbia Basin College in Pasco.

Associate professor Elise Leahy, left, and senior secretary Robyn Feil pitch in Tuesday to serve pizza to about 300 new students at the Columbia Basin College campus in Pasco.

The lunch was part of a required four-hour workshop called First Year Introduction for an estimated 1,700 students who have enrolled for the fall quarter.

The FYI seminars introduce students to the campus and is designed to help them navigate the college process.

