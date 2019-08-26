Education

Look inside West Richland’s newest school

Temporary Tapteal Elementary opens in West Richland

Principal Sean Langdon explains about the temporary home of Tapteal Elementary School in West Richland while a new building is constructed at the school's old site. By
Up Next
Principal Sean Langdon explains about the temporary home of Tapteal Elementary School in West Richland while a new building is constructed at the school's old site. By

Kindergarten teachers Amber Reynolds, Julie Dockter, Caroline Wittman, Staci Wertenberger and Toni Cuello, from left, hold a team meeting Monday afternoon in one of classrooms of the new Tapteal Elementary school building on Sunshine Avenue in West Richland.

Richland’s 11th elementary is the temporary home for about 680 Tapteal students until their new school is built at the old Tapteal site.

The new school cost about $17 million to build and shares the same design as Jefferson Elementary.

Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video

TRI_DroneTemporaryTapteal
The new Tapteal Elementary school bulding is on Sunshine Avenue in West Richlandand is Richland School District’s 11th elementary. It is the temporary home for about 680 Tapteal students until their new school is built at the old site. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

  Comments  