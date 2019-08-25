Find your child’s bus route: 2019 Tri-Cities school bus routes

Do you know when to stop for a school bus? Sgt. James Prouty of the Washington State Patrol explains when you must stop for a school bus. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sgt. James Prouty of the Washington State Patrol explains when you must stop for a school bus.

Students will be boarding buses to return to school starting this week.

Schools and police want people to remember they will be sharing the roads with children and buses.

That includes keeping an eye on crosswalks and, remember, that if you’re following or within one lane of a school bus don’t pass if the bus is stopped.

The Richland Police Department shared a few tips for parents and kids heading to the bus.

Walk to the bus stop with young children and wait with them until the bus arrives.

Teach kids to take three giant steps back when the bus is approaching, and board one at a time.

Make sure kids know to wait until the bus comes to complete stop and don’t walk behind the bus.

Kids should also use the handrails when they’re getting on and off the bus.

Here are the bus routes for the 2019-20 school year:

Kennewick — https://www.ksd.org/District/Departments/Transportation

Pasco — https://www.psd1.org/Page/9679

Richland — https://www.rsd.edu/departments/transportation

Finley — https://bit.ly/FinleyBus

Prosser — https://bit.ly/ProsserBus

Columbia (Burbank) — https://bit.ly/BurbankBus