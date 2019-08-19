Navigating the halls of higher learning

Fall 2019 classes begin at WSU Tri-Cities Maegan Murray of WSU Tri-Cities tells about a variety of back-to-school activities for students and community members to take part in for the start of fall semester at the Richland campus. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Maegan Murray of WSU Tri-Cities tells about a variety of back-to-school activities for students and community members to take part in for the start of fall semester at the Richland campus.

Admissions counselor Lian Jacquez helps new student Olivia Prince, 18, of Kennewick, find her classroom using an interactive touchscreen map Monday at the WSU Tri-Cities campus in Richland.

The campus was bustling with activity as students, staff and faculty arrived for the new school year.

An involvement fair and BBQ, open to the community and perspective students, is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. in the Student Union Building.

