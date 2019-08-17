500 haircuts and 500 backpacks filled with school supplies to go to back-to-school kids

Packing up backpacks for local foster kids The Kadlec emergency department had their third annual drive to purchase backpacks, holiday gifts, quilts and other items for local foster kids throughout the year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kadlec emergency department had their third annual drive to purchase backpacks, holiday gifts, quilts and other items for local foster kids throughout the year.

A local DJ and promoter are working together to give away 500 stuffed backpacks and 500 haircuts to kids heading back to school next month.

Students can get the backpacks and haircuts on Sept. 1 between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Memorial Park in Pasco.

The backpacks will be loaded with school supplies like paper, folders, crayons and pencil boxes. The hairstylists were recruited from salons and barbershops around the Tri-Cities.

The event is hosted by DJ Sean Da Don and JoeBoyEntertainment, but it has been a community effort.

So far, Da Don has been able to raise the money and supplies for the backpacks by reaching out to local businesses and Facebook for donations.

But Da Don says there are many more than 500 kids in the community who need the backpacks, so he is not setting a limit for the backpacks and is instead giving away as many as his donations will get him.

If businesses would like to donate, he says, they can contact him at dadonlife.prg@gmail.com.