Need a free backpack stuffed with school supplies? This Richland business will help

TCC and Wireless Zone are giving away free backpacks full of school supplies to children around the country this Sunday, including in Richland.

The two Verizon wireless retailers will stock up to 200 backpacks at each of their 850 participating stores. There is a limit of one backpack per child present, and it will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The backpacks are filled with school supplies such as pencils, paper, pencil boxes, folders and glue.

Round Room LLC, the parent company of TCC and Wireless Zone, does the giveaway every year as part of its School Rocks Backpack Giveaway program. Last year, they donated more than 187,000 backpacks at their stores around the country.

Families with children can pick up a backpack on July 21 between 1-4 p.m. at the TCC at 1041 George Washington Way in Richland.