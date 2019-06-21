Hanford contractor will keep Tri-Cities kids reading this summer

Video: How to find a good book for your kids Jan Brandt of Bellingham Public Library talks about how to encourage kids to read and how to find the right books for your child. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jan Brandt of Bellingham Public Library talks about how to encourage kids to read and how to find the right books for your child.

Nearly 400 Tri-Cities children will have new books to read this summer thanks to a Hanford contractor.

Mission Support Alliance donated $12,000 to The Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia to support the “Read Up” program.

The donation will provide books for about 380 children to read during the summer months before they start third grade in the fall.

“The power of books in homes cannot be underestimated,” said Sara Schwan, executive director of the foundation. “These books, many with a STEM focus, have a tremendous impact on the reading scores of these at-risk students.”

Children can lose two to three months of reading proficiency over the summer if they don’t have access to books, according to the foundation.

This is the second year Mission Support Alliance, a Leidos and Centerra Group company, has supported the Read Up program.