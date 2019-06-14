One of these teens will be crowned queen at the 2019 Miss Juneteenth scholarship pageant

What is Juneteenth? Juneteenth is celebrated all over the United States every year, but do you know what it is? Do you know why it is significant, currently and historically? Find out more about the holiday in this video! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Juneteenth is celebrated all over the United States every year, but do you know what it is? Do you know why it is significant, currently and historically? Find out more about the holiday in this video!

One of three young women will get to wear the crown of Miss Juneteenth queen for the Tri-Cities.

The 17th annual scholarship pageant starts at 6 p.m. Saturday at Chiawana High School. Tickets cost $15 at the door.

The event gives African American teens a chance to earn scholarships for college starting in their sophomore year.

“It is our goal to promote higher education, motivate self-awareness, personal development and build self-esteem within these young ladies,” according to the pageant’s Facebook page.





The three contestants are:

• Richland High senior Ja’Lani Green, 17, who wants to attend either Spellman College or Howard University and earn a degree in business marketing. She enjoys art, spending time with family and friends and reading.

She is the daughter of Rodney and Felicia Green, of West Richland. She participates in Art Club and Bomb Squad and is part of Columbia Basin College’s Running Start program. She is a member of New Hope Baptist Church.

She will be reading “Black Girls,” a poem by Stephanie Lahart, and speed painting.

• Southridge High School junior Arielle Green, 16, who wants to earn a degree in nursing at Clark Atlanta University. She enjoys dancing, playing basketball and video games.





She is the daughter of Brent and Tanika WIlliams, of Kennewick, and participates in Team Read, dance and Buddy Club. She enjoys shopping when her school and work schedule permits.

She will be singing “Bartier” by Cardi B.

• Kennewick High School senior Ayra’Zonna Kennedy, 17, who wants to pursue a nursing degree at WSU Tri-Cities or Columbia Basin College. She enjoys crocheting, singing and cheerleading.

She was raised by her aunt and uncle, Brooke and James Canada, of Kennewick. She is an active member of Kennewick First United Methodist Church, where she participates in youth group, praise band and mission trips.

She will be singing “Tell Your Heart to Beat Again” by Danny Gokey.