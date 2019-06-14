Education
Buzzing into summertime
Buzz cuts for “Most Wanted” during Pasco elementary assembly
Maya Angelou students Tatiana Magana, Brynn Gaumer, Rita Cruz and Aliayah Reyes got to cut and shave the hair off teachers and the school’s librarian Friday during the Pasco school’s year-ending assembly.
Twelve students took turns with barbering duty after being randomly selected by putting “Maya Bucks” with their names on them into a drawing.
The school’s 950 students earned the currency by being recognized for their good behavior during the school year.
The haircut recipients were teacher Bill Stillwell, teacher Rodrigo Juarez, vice principal Eric Christensen and librarian Pam Richter.
Library clerk Kaylee Mendoza helped Gaumer and para-educator Patty Brown assist Cruz.
Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
Comments