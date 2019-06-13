Education

Columbia Basin College to honor more than 1,200 students at commencement ceremony

File photo - Classmates Adrianna Melo, left, Maria Mayorquin and Cassandra Asmussen smile as they look off to the crowd before they start walking for Columbia Basin College graduation ceremony at the Toyota Center in Kennewick last year. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald
Pasco, WA

Columbia Basin College graduates get to celebrate earning their degrees during a commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.

The college will hand out 1,241 diplomas, including 145 bachelor’s degrees.

The community college has served the Tri-Cities for 64 years, and offers a variety of certificates including associate’s and bachelor’s degrees. The college offers classes on Pasco and Richland campuses.

CBC President Rebekah Woods will give the keynote address. Students Amanda Crawmer and Brett Jakubek and Associate Professor Adam Diaz will also speak at the event.

