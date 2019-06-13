Having fun at the Color Run

Color run fun at Livingston Elementary in Pasco Ruth Livingston Elementary students used “Leopard Cash” they earned for demonstrating good behavior to participate in the school's inaugural Color Run event. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ruth Livingston Elementary students used “Leopard Cash” they earned for demonstrating good behavior to participate in the school's inaugural Color Run event.

Special needs teacher Tina Casias tosses a handful of green powder into the air Thursday during the inaugural Color Run event held at Ruth Livingston Elementary School in Pasco.

An estimated 350 students at the school chose to use “Leapord Cash” they earned for demonstrating good behavior during the school year to participate in the colorful, high-energy event.

