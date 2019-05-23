Education
Pasco doubles down on new schools
Breaking ground for two new Pasco Schools
Members of the Pasco School Board and future students of Columbia River Elementary and Ray Reynolds Middle School take part in a dual groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning for the two new school buildings in the 9000 and 9500 blocks of Burns Road.
Chervenell Construction in the primary contractor for Columbia River Elementary.
The primary contractor for Reynolds Middle School is Fowler General Construction.
Both new facilities are scheduled to open in August 2020.
Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
