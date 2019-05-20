Education
Crews off and running on new middle school track
New track at Horse Heaven Hills Middle School
Earth moving equipment from Total Site Services works Monday on a $1.35 million track at Horse Heaven Hills Middle School in Kennewick.
The eight-lane project also includes areas for field events and a storage building for sports equipment.
It also expands parking and improves ADA access for spectators. It’s to be done by the end of July.
Watch a drone video at: tricityherald.com/video
