Crews off and running on new middle school track

New track at Horse Heaven Hills Middle School Earth moving equipment from Total Site Services prepares ground for new $1.35 million track facility at Horse Heaven Hills Middle School in Kennewick.

Earth moving equipment from Total Site Services works Monday on a $1.35 million track at Horse Heaven Hills Middle School in Kennewick.

The eight-lane project also includes areas for field events and a storage building for sports equipment.

It also expands parking and improves ADA access for spectators. It’s to be done by the end of July.

