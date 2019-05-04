Congratulating the happy graduate

Scenes from 2019 Washington State University Tri-Cities graduation Scenes from 2019 Washington State University Tri-Cities commencement on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scenes from 2019 Washington State University Tri-Cities commencement on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.

Chemistry professor Nelmi Devarie Baez congratulates and hugs one of his students, Dellanira Ramos, after she received her degree during Washington State University Tri-Cities commencement on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.

Ramos is graduating with a bachelors of science degree. She is interning at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, and she will apply to medical school in June.

There were 352 students graduating from WSU Tri-Cities.