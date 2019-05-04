Education
Congratulating the happy graduate
Scenes from 2019 Washington State University Tri-Cities graduation
Chemistry professor Nelmi Devarie Baez congratulates and hugs one of his students, Dellanira Ramos, after she received her degree during Washington State University Tri-Cities commencement on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Ramos is graduating with a bachelors of science degree. She is interning at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, and she will apply to medical school in June.
There were 352 students graduating from WSU Tri-Cities.
