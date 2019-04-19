West Richland father announces bid for Richland School Board

Jay Clough stands with his family. The West Richland man plans to run for Richland School Board Jay Clough

A West Richland resident is turning his sights on a Richland school board spot.

Jay Clough hopes to unseat Brett Amidan in November, noting that the incumbent director won his seat on the board by a coin flip in 2015.

Clough has spent years volunteering at his daughter’s preschool and elementary, and next year his son will join her at White Bluffs Elementary. He has been contemplating a run for the school board for a while.





“I’ve spent my life trying to give back to the community that taught me the skills and gave me the opportunities to grow and to thrive,” he said. “I’ve decided to seek a seat on the Richland School Board so that I can help all of our students reach their potential.”

The recent issues surrounding Richland’s budget problems increased his motivation to run.

This isn’t the first time he has sought public office. He attempted to unseat state Rep. Brad Klippert in 2012 and U.S. Rep. Doc Hastings in 2010. Neither bid was successful.