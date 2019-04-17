Future chef’s recipe for success

This Kennewick fifth-grader won the 2019 Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge Fifth-grader Ailey Evans, of Fuerza Elementary, won the 2019 Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge with her plantain nachos. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fifth-grader Ailey Evans, of Fuerza Elementary, won the 2019 Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge with her plantain nachos.

Kennewick’s Fuerza Elementary fifth-grader Ailey Evans won the local 2019 Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge with her plantain nachos. Evans competed against student from the Kennewick School District and Columbia-Burbank .

Evans and her recipe are still in the running for the nationwide competition.

The contest gets youngsters to think about healthy food choices. It also encourages them about kitchen creativity.

Sodexo is a school nutrition partner for more than 425 school districts throughout the U.S.

Watch a video at www.tri-cityherald.com/videos