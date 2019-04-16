Building Fitness and Friendships At Chief Joseph Middle School A special class at Chief Joseph Middle School brings students together into a single gym class where students can help each other with fitness. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A special class at Chief Joseph Middle School brings students together into a single gym class where students can help each other with fitness.

Richland School District is expected to unveil its budget at its board meeting tonight.

The school board is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. at Marcus Whitman Elementary at 1704 Gray Street in Richland. The district’s budget and special education are the two items on the agenda.

Parents and community members have been waiting for the budget since Richland Education Association President Ken Hays said the district planned to cut a quarter of the paraeducator positions.

This will be the first time the public gets to see a draft of the budget.