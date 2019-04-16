Libertarians protest CBC “Free Speech Zone” policy A small group of local Libertarians hold a rally at Columbia Basin College to protest the "free speech area" policy established by the community college officials for the Pasco campus. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A small group of local Libertarians hold a rally at Columbia Basin College to protest the "free speech area" policy established by the community college officials for the Pasco campus.

Mike Wingfield, a Libertarian Party member from Richland, carries a sign during Tuesday’s rally held by the Benton and Franklin Libertarian Party and Young Americans for Liberty to protest Columbia Basin College’s “free speech area” policy.

The policy was established by community college officials for the Pasco campus.

“The policy goes beyond reasonable time, place and manner restrictions as outlined by the courts,” Ryan Cooper, treasurer of the local Libertarian group, said in a news release.

Students, faculty and the public were given pocket-sized copies of the Constitution and invited to write on an oversized “free speech beach ball” during the event.

