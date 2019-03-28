Head of Kennewick schools announces retirement

Kennewick schools are looking for a new superintendent for the first time in 11 years.
Dave Bond, 60, announced Wednesday he will retire in 2020 after more than 30 years working in Kennewick and Richland schools.
He initially took the reigns of the district in 2008 after overseeing middle and high schools as the assistant superintendent of secondary education. He joined the district in 2001 as Kamiakin’s principal.
That came after a 13 years at Hanford High School in Richland, including five years as the principal.
In the past 11 years, the district has turned around graduation rates at Kennewick High School, weathered state budget deficits and dealt with steady growth.
“Most of what we’ve accomplished over the past 11 years has been due to the phenomenal teachers, administrators and staff in our schools,” Bond said. “I’ve had the privilege to work alongside some of the best, brightest and hardest-working educators in the country.”
The largest of the Tri-City school districts, Kennewick added nearly 4,000 students during the past 11 years, bringing the total enrollment up to more than 19,000 students. In that same period the district built, remodeled or replaced 16 schools to keep pace with that growth.
School board President Dawn Adams, who helped pick Bond to replace Marlis Lindbloom, said Bond’s focused and deliberate nature made him the perfect person to steer the district.
“Dave has been a truly exceptional leader for Kennewick School District and will be difficult to replace,” Adams said. “We are pleased that he has agreed to work another year while we transition the leadership in the district.”
Searching for a replacement
School district officials are turning to Northwest Leadership Associates to find Bond’s replacement. The firm has led more than 240 superintendent searches for districts in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
Most recently, they were responsible for picking the finalists to lead the Prosser School District.
They are starting with a 10-question online survey aimed at finding out what is important to people living and working in the district. People can find the survey at bit.ly/kennewicksupsurvey.
They will also hold a focus group for community members at 5:15 p.m. on April 8 at the Administration Center located at 1000 W. Fourth Ave.
They hope to have finalist interviews in late May, with a finalist ready to start as a deputy successor superintendent on July 1.
The successor will work with Bond for the next school year to learn the job.
