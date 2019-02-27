Longtime Kennewick history teacher remembered for his love of sports

Counselors were available Wednesday to help students and staff at Desert Hills Middle School after a popular history teacher died this week.
Neil Taylor, 63, died Tuesday at Trios Southridge Hospital from natural causes.
The longtime teacher began working at the Kennewick School District in 1980. He started at Southgate Elementary School before moving on to Park Middle School before going to Desert Hills.
Taylor, who was married and had a daughter, was well known for his love of volunteering at sporting events, helping with the timing and scoreboards for Desert Hills and Kennewick High School.
He was remembered as a good guy who chipped in to help with any of the events at Desert Hills that he could, said Roy McLean, who remembered him from when they both taught at the school.
