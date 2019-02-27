Education

Longtime Kennewick history teacher remembered for his love of sports

By Cameron Probert

February 27, 2019 06:50 PM

The new Desert Hills Middle School builidng at 1701 S. Clodfelter in Kennewick.
The new Desert Hills Middle School builidng at 1701 S. Clodfelter in Kennewick. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
The new Desert Hills Middle School builidng at 1701 S. Clodfelter in Kennewick. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Kennewick, WA

Counselors were available Wednesday to help students and staff at Desert Hills Middle School after a popular history teacher died this week.

Neil Taylor, 63, died Tuesday at Trios Southridge Hospital from natural causes.

The longtime teacher began working at the Kennewick School District in 1980. He started at Southgate Elementary School before moving on to Park Middle School before going to Desert Hills.

Taylor, who was married and had a daughter, was well known for his love of volunteering at sporting events, helping with the timing and scoreboards for Desert Hills and Kennewick High School.

He was remembered as a good guy who chipped in to help with any of the events at Desert Hills that he could, said Roy McLean, who remembered him from when they both taught at the school.

Cameron Probert

Cameron Probert covers breaking news and higher education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.

  Comments  