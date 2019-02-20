Kennewick’s $125 million school bond passes

Kennewick is getting a new high school.
A $125 million Kennewick School District bond measure received 10,648 yes votes, or nearly 63 percent of the votes cast, and 6,278 no votes, or 37 percent. The ballots were last counted on Thursday, and there will be another count this Thursday.
“We are delighted that once again our community has chosen to support our students and schools,” Superintendent Dave Bond said. “We look forward to building great facilities that our community will be proud of for years to come.”
Along with replacing Kennewick High School, the money will pay for upgrades at Southridge and Kamiakin high schools, construction of a new elementary school, and several other remodeling projects as well as the purchase of land for new schools.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Property owners in the district will pay 30 cents more per $1,000 of assessed value, or $75 per year for a $250,000 home.
Bonds have to pass with at least 60 percent of the votes cast.
Comments