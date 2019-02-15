Richland schools offer lunch to families shut out by the snow

A Richland school is opening its doors Saturday for Richland children who missed a week of lunches.
The district along with food services contractor Sodexo will be handing out food to families from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Jefferson Elementary, at 1550 George Washington Way.
“Many students rely on free and reduced-price meals provided by the district every school day,” according to a release from school officials. “Those meals were unavailable when schools were closed because of weather conditions.”
Richland families can enter the building through the outside cafeteria door on the back of the school.
