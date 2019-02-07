No heat in 7 Finley elementary classrooms

The Finley School District has canceled two events tonight and is considering whether to close the elementary school on Friday after losing heat in part of the building.
Employees walked into Finley Elementary School just before 7 a.m. Thursday to find 50-degree temperatures in some classrooms, said Assistant Superintendent Bryan Long.
Maintenance workers found the heat was out in seven classrooms. In all, 360 children attend the school east of Kennewick.
And it happened on the coldest day of the winter. The low at the Pasco airport Thursday morning was minus 1 degree.
School leaders brought kids in to other heated parts of the building on Thursday and put space heaters throughout the school.
They found an underground pipe is leaking hot water before it reaches the school, Long said. Crews are trying to determine exactly where the pipe is and how to fix it.
Friday classes uncertain
Classes may need to be canceled Friday if the repair can’t be made fast enough.
Administrators already canceled an after-school family learning fair and the kindergarten open house Thursday.
“Finley elementary parents and guardians who have concerns regarding their children are able to pick up their students from the elementary school at any time,” the school district said in a release.
The elementary school’s heating system was replaced as part of work paid for by a $10 million 2017 bond. It’s unclear whether the pipe that broke was part of that work, said school officials.
