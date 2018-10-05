Pasco School District reaches tentative contract agreement

Pasco School District has reached a tentative contract agreement with its secretaries, paraeducators and food service workers.
District officials and the support staffers, who are represented by SEIU 1948 Public School Employees of Washington, have been negotiating for months and were scheduled to meet with a mediator on Friday.
The agreement was reached Friday afternoon, the district said in a statement.
Details won’t be revealed until the union holds a ratification meeting next week, the district said.
The workers have this school year to go on their existing contract, but were negotiating with the district over wages after an overhaul of the state’s education funding system. The overhaul included a $2 billion infusion for educator pay across Washington.
Comments