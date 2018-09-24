Kennewick School District
Want your child to stay in their Kennewick elementary school? Boundary meetings set

By Tri-City Herald staff

September 24, 2018 04:07 PM

Kennewick, WA

The Kennewick School District plans public meetings this week and on next on proposed elementary school boundary changes.

The proposed changes would take effect in 2019-20.

The public will be able to ask questions and provide feedback at the meetings, which all are at 7 p.m.

Here are the dates and locations:

Tuesday at Washington Elementary School, 105 W. 21st Ave.

Oct. 2 at Sage Crest Elementary, 6411 W. 38th Ave.

Oct. 4 at Cascade Elementary, 505 S. Highland Drive.

Oct. 9 at Canyon View Elementary, 1229 W. 22nd Place.

