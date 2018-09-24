Want your child to stay in their Kennewick elementary school? Boundary meetings set

The Kennewick School District plans public meetings this week and on next on proposed elementary school boundary changes.
The proposed changes would take effect in 2019-20.
The public will be able to ask questions and provide feedback at the meetings, which all are at 7 p.m.
Here are the dates and locations:
▪ Tuesday at Washington Elementary School, 105 W. 21st Ave.
▪ Oct. 2 at Sage Crest Elementary, 6411 W. 38th Ave.
▪ Oct. 4 at Cascade Elementary, 505 S. Highland Drive.
▪ Oct. 9 at Canyon View Elementary, 1229 W. 22nd Place.
