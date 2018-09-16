Pasco students helped break ground for Pasco School District’s elementary #16 near the intersection of Road 84 and Massey Drive. The 72,800-square-foot building will have 36 classrooms and a capacity for 800 students.
Pasco students helped break ground for Pasco School District’s elementary #16 near the intersection of Road 84 and Massey Drive. The 72,800-square-foot building will have 36 classrooms and a capacity for 800 students. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Pasco students helped break ground for Pasco School District’s elementary #16 near the intersection of Road 84 and Massey Drive. The 72,800-square-foot building will have 36 classrooms and a capacity for 800 students. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Education

Help name Pasco’s 2 newest elementary schools

By Rachel Fradette

rfradette@tricityherald.com

September 16, 2018 02:47 PM

Pasco, WA

You can help the Pasco School District name it’s two newest elementary schools.

The district is putting together a committee of community members, parents and employees to compile a list of recommendations. The school board will make the final choice.

The district also is accepting name nominations for Pasco’s elementary #16 and #17 until midnight Sept. 22. The name nomination forms confirm Pasco affiliation through parent, student, staff or community member.

Elementary school #16 is near Road 84 and Massey Drive. Elementary school #17 will be built along Burns Road, between Road 90 and Broadmoor Boulevard.

The schools are scheduled to open in 2019 and 2020. The naming committee will meet 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the district’s administration building.

Apply online, call 509-543-6734 or email rhay@psd1.org.

  Comments  