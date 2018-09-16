Help name Pasco’s 2 newest elementary schools

You can help the Pasco School District name it’s two newest elementary schools.
The district is putting together a committee of community members, parents and employees to compile a list of recommendations. The school board will make the final choice.
The district also is accepting name nominations for Pasco’s elementary #16 and #17 until midnight Sept. 22. The name nomination forms confirm Pasco affiliation through parent, student, staff or community member.
Elementary school #16 is near Road 84 and Massey Drive. Elementary school #17 will be built along Burns Road, between Road 90 and Broadmoor Boulevard.
The schools are scheduled to open in 2019 and 2020. The naming committee will meet 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the district’s administration building.
Apply online, call 509-543-6734 or email rhay@psd1.org.
