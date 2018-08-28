First they pledged their allegiance. Then these Tri-City students pledged something more

Students at Lewis & Clark Elementary in Richland gathered on the blacktop behind the school Tuesday morning.
They faced the flagpole, hands over hearts. Together, they said the Pledge of Allegiance.
Then, the kids — in their first-day-of-class finest — said a different kind of pledge, one that’s become a beloved tradition.
“I am talented, smart and capable of success,” they said in unison, with help from a school official over the loudspeaker. “I have dreams for my future, and I will climb to reach those goals and dreams every day ...”
The “Kids at Hope” pledge embodies a philosophy at the school — that its students are capable of great things, without exception, and that the teachers and other staff members will help them on that path to success.
Lewis & Clark started using it last year.
When it’s warm enough, the entire school gathers outside and says the pledge together, before starting the day.
When the weather turns cold, students say the pledge in their classrooms.
“If we as grownups think back to times in our lives that propelled us to success, it was because of a meaningful relationship or someone believed in us and communicated that to us. That’s what Kids at Hope is about,” said Liz Crider, Lewis & Clark’s principal. “It’s about connecting with kids and believing in them and helping them believe in themselves.”
Kids at Hope started in Arizona in the 1990s, aiming to flip the “at-risk kids” label on its head and shift the focus to hope.
The group now “inspires, empowers and transforms schools, organizations serving youth and entire communities to create an environment and culture where all children experience success, no exceptions,” its website says.
Most Richland elementary schools use the Kids at Hope philosophy and pledge.
School staffers also say a corollary pledge, in which they vocalize to their students that, “I am committed to search for all the talents, skills and intelligence that exists in all children and youth. I believe all children are capable of success, no exceptions...”
Crider said it’s made a difference at the school.
“I’ve seen kids taking it to heart. I’ve seen a positive spirit in our school community, where everyone is reflecting on that,” she said.
Melissa Ferris, assistant principal, agrees. “I think it’s really powerful,” Ferris said.
Lewis & Clark has about 550 students.
Its kindergarten and first-grade students start on Thursday; the older kids had their first day Tuesday.
Addyson Kays, a third-grader, said she was nervous about the new school year, but also excited.
She loves “all the classrooms and all the teachers” at Lewis & Clark.
She also likes saying the Kids at Hope pledge.
“I think it’s a good pledge, and also I think that it’s really helpful for kids who are new here,” she said.
It helps them understand that, at Lewis & Clark, “we believe that everyone does a great job here.”
