Cops will still patrol the halls of Richland schools

Richland and Hanford high schools will have uniformed police officers on campus as usual this school year.
Rumors swirled Thursday that SROs no longer would be at the schools after an apparent snag in negotiations.
School district and city officials on Thursday reached a verbal agreement on how they’ll share the cost.
The agreement isn’t official and a longer-term discussion about costs is expected.
But, “parents can rest assured that there will be (school resource officers) in Richland schools for the coming school year,” said Hollie Logan, city spokeswoman.
The school district values SROs and wants them in its schools, said Ty Beaver, school district spokesman.
The district previously paid $25,000 per officer, or $50,000 total each year, with the city covering the rest.
The district now has offered to pay $35,000 per officer, or $70,000 total, after the city apparently requested a greater contribution.
In a statement earlier in the day, before the agreement, the district said it’s paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales taxes that have gone to the police department since Benton County’s public safety sales tax took effect.
“We are asking the city and (police department) to consider this financial contribution in weighing the costs of providing SROs for our schools,” the statement said.
The city didn’t provide any further comment.
School resource officers are common in the Tri-Cities.
Pasco School District has SROs in all its middle schools and high schools.
Kennewick School District has police officers at its three traditional high schools. And last spring, the school board approved adding two more officers to the SRO ranks this school year to cover the district’s five middle schools.
Along with the SROs at Richland and Hanford high schools, the Richland district also will have an officer dedicated to its schools in West Richland, starting this year. The city of West Richland is covering the cost of that officer.
