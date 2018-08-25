Here’s how you can find your student’s bus

School starts Tuesday, and with it comes the return of school buses on the road and students crossing busy streets.
School and city officials in the Tri-Cities remind drivers to be careful to slow to 20 mph in designated school zones.
Also, don’t even try to pass a stopped school bus. It’s dangerous for kids and could be a hefty fine for you.
Here are the bus routes the 2018-19 school year:
Kennewick — https://www.ksd.org/District/Departments/Transportation/Documents
Pasco — https://www.psd1.org/Page/9679
Richland — https://www.rsd.edu/info/bus-routes.html
Finley — http://www.finleysd.org/Departments/Transportation/Bus-Routes
Prosser — Click here (it’s a PDF).
Burbank — https://www.csd400.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1157545&type=d&pREC_ID=1413149
