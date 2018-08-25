Prevent tragedy, stop for flashing red school bus lights

Toni Mann, a Richland school bus driver and trainer, talks about a "Stop Paddle Awareness Effort" safety event held by transportation staff members on George Washington Way in Richland. Their goal is to remind drivers to stop for buses when their
By
Up Next
Toni Mann, a Richland school bus driver and trainer, talks about a "Stop Paddle Awareness Effort" safety event held by transportation staff members on George Washington Way in Richland. Their goal is to remind drivers to stop for buses when their
By

Education

Here’s how you can find your student’s bus

By Tri-City Herald staff

August 25, 2018 01:31 PM

Kennewick, WA

School starts Tuesday, and with it comes the return of school buses on the road and students crossing busy streets.

School and city officials in the Tri-Cities remind drivers to be careful to slow to 20 mph in designated school zones.

Also, don’t even try to pass a stopped school bus. It’s dangerous for kids and could be a hefty fine for you.

Here are the bus routes the 2018-19 school year:

Kennewick — https://www.ksd.org/District/Departments/Transportation/Documents

Pasco — https://www.psd1.org/Page/9679

Richland — https://www.rsd.edu/info/bus-routes.html

Finley — http://www.finleysd.org/Departments/Transportation/Bus-Routes

Prosser — Click here (it’s a PDF).

Burbank — https://www.csd400.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1157545&type=d&pREC_ID=1413149

  Comments  