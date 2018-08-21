Here’s how to check out Kennewick’s newest elementary schools

Community members are invited to celebrate and tour Kennewick’s two new elementary schools this week.
Ribbon cutting ceremonies are planned at 10 a.m. Thursday for Fuerza Elementary School and at 10 a.m. Friday for Amon Creek Elementary School.
Fuerza is the new home of the district’s dual language program. It’s at 6011 W. 10th Place, formerly the site of Desert Hills Middle School.
Amon Creek Elementary is at 18 Center Parkway. Although it’s in Richland, it’s in an area of the city that falls within the Kennewick School District’s boundaries.
