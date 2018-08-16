Want to name a Pasco elementary school? Here’s how

The Pasco School District wants the community’s help naming two new elementary schools.
Suggestions should be submitted to www.psd1.org/SchoolNames. The deadline is Sept. 22.
The new schools — Elementary 16 and 17 — are part of the district’s 2017 bond.
They’re scheduled to open in 2019 and 2020.
Suggestions will be reviewed by a school naming committee, which then will make recommendations to the school board.
The proposed names should have significance to the people of the district and not conflict with the names of other area schools, the district said in a news release.
Names of living people should be avoided “unless circumstances warrant,” the district said.
For names of living people to be considered, the person must be representative of the community, have strong connections to Pasco, served as an inspiration and overcome obstacles to success, the district said.
To join the naming committee, call 509-543-6734 or email rhay@psd1.org for an application.
