These Richland schools are getting new principals

By Sara Schilling

July 25, 2018 06:06 PM

Richland, WA

Four Richland elementary schools are getting new principals.

Kindra Clayton is taking the helm at Sacajawea Elementary, where she’s been assistant principal since 2016.

Kindra Clayton
She started her career in 2004 in Bellevue. She replaces Jim Bruce.

Kristien McKenzie is the new Marcus Whitman Elementary principal.

She most recently was assistant principal at Orchard Elementary.

Kristien McKenzie
She replaces Brian Moore, who’s now the district’s assistant superintendent of elementary education.

Gail Ledbetter is White Bluffs Elementary’s new top administrator.

She’s been Badger Mountain Elementary’s principal since 2007.

Gail Ledbetter
She replaces Paul Chartrand, the district’s new director of technology and innovation.

Shana Borms is replacing Ledbetter as Badger Mountain’s new principal.

Borms has been the assistant principal since 2016.

Shana Borms
Moore praised all four educators for their dedication to the district and its students. “We are confident that they will lead their new schools and continue to help our students succeed,” he said in a statement.

