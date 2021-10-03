John Walsh TV show to feature Tri-Cities murder fugitive on the run 20+ years

Jorge Siqueiros is wanted for the murder of Christa Garcia more than 23 years ago. He is going to featured on “In Pursuit with John Walsh.” In Pursuit with John Walsh

A man who has been running from a Pasco murder investigation for more than two decades is getting featured on national television.

Jorge Siqueiros will be the focus of an episode on “In Pursuit with John Walsh” at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Episodes air on Investigation Discovery and are available to stream on Discovery+.

Siqueiros has been on the run since 1998 after he allegedly shot Christa Garcia once in the head after she rejected his romantic advances.

Police have been looking for the man and believe he may have fled to Texas or Mexico.

Garcia’s father, Juan, has been looking for justice for his daughter for more than 20 years.

A retired member of the military, who spent another 28 years working with the Department of Veterans Affairs, Juan Garcia has said it’s frustrating to see other people extradited and brought to justice, but not Siqueiros.

His grief is compounded by the fact that Christa’s son, who was 2 when she died and grew up with his father, was killed in a car crash when he was just 20.

After the story was reported in the Herald, it caught the attention of the producers of the Discovery show.

John Walsh is continuing a history of using TV to find wanted people. The former host of “America’s Most Wanted” and “The Hunt with John Walsh,” is a victim rights advocate and criminal investigator who rose to prominence after the murder of his son Adam.

In Pursuit with John Walsh leads viewers through unsolved violent crimes.

They encourage any viewers with any information on Siqueiros’ whereabouts to text or call 833-3-PURSUE or to submit tips online at InPursuitTips.com.

Anyone with possible information can also contact Pasco police at 509-628-0333.

Pasco police Sgt. Rigo Pruneda said they haven’t given up trying to find him, and if they get any information they will act on it.

23 years ago

Four months before she was shot, Christa had moved into a basement apartment at West Shoshone Street.

Sisqueiros, then 20, also was a recent arrival in Pasco. He lived across the street.

At the time, Christa’s landlord Melvin Gosselin described her as an attractive woman, and Siqueiros was an unsuccessful suitor she didn’t pay attention to.

This grave marker for Christa Ivette Garcia is at Desert Lawn Memorial Gardens in Kennewick. On July 26, 1998, she was shot in front of the Pasco apartment of a neighbor and suitor, Jorge Siqueiros. He’s never been arrested. File Tri-City Herald

On the night of July 26, 1998, Christa left her apartment and walked to a nearby store to pick up some food. But she never made it back home.

As she approached her door, Siqueiros called her over from his balcony.

She set down her purse and her meal and walked toward the apartment building, and Siqueiros walked part of the way down the stairs.

What she didn’t realize was Siqueros had a Glock 9mm handgun.

Police found no one who heard exactly what they said to each other in the front yard of the complex. One witness reported seeing Christa Garcia talk to Siqueiros, and start to walk away before going back.

The encounter was reportedly quiet until the gun went off.

“I heard a bang, and she wasn’t there anymore,” a friend told the Herald at the time.

Siqueiros tossed the gun into his 1983 Ford Thunderbird and drove off. At the time, Pasco police suspected he was on his way to Mexico.

Two days after the shooting, a warrant was signed for his arrest on charges of second-degree murder.