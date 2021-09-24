Dash cam shows woman ‘twerking’ on Pasco police car before her arrest

A Pasco woman danced on a patrol car before she was arrested for allegedly attacking a woman. Pasco Police Department

An woman showed off her dance moves on a Pasco police car after fighting over a gun with another woman.

The 37-year-old Pasco woman arrived at the Tuscany Plaza on Road 68 ready to fight a 28-year-old Pasco woman, according to a Pasco police Facebook post.

When the younger woman pulled up, witnesses said the older woman and a man moved toward the car to confront her.

When the younger woman refused to get out, the older woman climbed up onto the hood, tore her wig off and went in through the sunroof.

During the struggle, the younger woman pulled out a gun, and she said she fired a shot to get someone to call police. The bullet hit the ground.

When Officer Saul Mendoza arrived, he found both women fighting for the gun, according to police.

After splitting up the women and getting the gun, he told the older woman to wait in front of the police car.

“The suspect ... climbed up on the pushbars and twerked a little before Officer Mendoza could establish probable cause for an assault charge,” police said.

The dance moves were caught on the dash camera in the police car and added to the Facebook post.

She was arrested and booked into the Franklin County jail for third-degree assault.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call Pasco police on the non-emergency dispatch number 509-628-0333 or emailing Officer Adam Wright at wrighta@pasco-wa.gov about case 21-28342.