Car thief opens fire at skateboarder in Kennewick parking lot

Kennewick, WA

A car thief opened fire on a man in a Kennewick parking lot on a busy street early Friday.

A man parked his van in the WinCo Foods parking lot along Clearwater Avenue around 1:30 a.m. so he could skateboard in the parking lot, said Officer Adam Greiber.

As he was skating, he spotted a man breaking into his van. The skateboarder confronted the man, and they argued.

The thief pulled out a gun and shot at the van owner. The shot hit the van instead and then both men ran.

The skateboarder ran to a nearby gas station and called police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
