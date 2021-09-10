Car thief opens fire at skateboarder in Kennewick parking lot

A car thief opened fire on a man in a Kennewick parking lot on a busy street early Friday.

A man parked his van in the WinCo Foods parking lot along Clearwater Avenue around 1:30 a.m. so he could skateboard in the parking lot, said Officer Adam Greiber.

As he was skating, he spotted a man breaking into his van. The skateboarder confronted the man, and they argued.

The thief pulled out a gun and shot at the van owner. The shot hit the van instead and then both men ran.

The skateboarder ran to a nearby gas station and called police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333.