61-year-old bicyclist hurt in crash near Benton County Fairgrounds

A 61-year-old bicyclist was injured Tuesday evening when he turned in front of a car on Highway 397.

Elmer L. Hovermale, of Richland, was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick after the 7:18 p.m. crash.

A Washington State Patrol report said both Hovermale and the car, a Kia Rio sedan, were southbound on the Kennewick highway, not far from the Benton County Fairgrounds.

Trooper Chris Thorson told the Tri-City Herald he does not know why Hovermale made a quick left turn into the roadway, directly in the path of the approaching sedan, to cut across the highway.

Hovermale previously had been riding on the right shoulder. Two separate witnesses and the Kia’s driver told troopers that Hovermale did not use hand signals or anything else to indicate what he was about to do, said Thorson.

The report blames inattention as a cause for the collision.

The bike was struck by the Kia, which was driven by Valentin Velasco Cruz, 33, of Mattawa.

Velasco Cruz was wearing a seat belt in the crash and was not injured, according to the state patrol report.

Hovermale was cited for violating laws while riding a bicycle.

Later at the hospital, he admitted to troopers that it was his fault and that he thought “he had enough time” to cross the road, said Thorson.

