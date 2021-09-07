Crime

Tri-Cities motorcyclist accused of driving drunk into oncoming traffic on Highway 395

By Tri-City Herald staff

Pasco, WA

A Pasco motorcyclist remained in the hospital Tuesday after crossing the center line into an oncoming pickup truck Sunday evening.

William J. Morrison, 57, was exiting Highway 395 onto Pasco’s Lewis Street about 7:30 p.m. when he crossed into oncoming traffic, said the Washington State Patrol.

His motorcycle collided with a Chevy Silverado driven by Gerardo Alvarez, 35, of Kennewick, who was going west on Lewis toward the highway.

Morrison was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland and is facing drunk driving charges, said the WSP.

Alavarez was not injured.

