Woman seriously hurt in hit-and-run in Kennewick parking lot
Police are investigating a hit-and-run left a woman seriously hurt at an Union Street apartment complex.
Kennewick investigators said a domestic violence incident spilled into the parking lot of the Nueva Vista Apartments near Winco Friday morning.
And a man hit a woman with a vehicle and then drove away.
The name of the suspected attacker has not been released.
Police had a section of the parking lot taped off and were taking measurements around 9 a.m.
This story is developing. Check back for details.
