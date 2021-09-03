Crime

Woman seriously hurt in hit-and-run in Kennewick parking lot

Kennewick police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in a parking lot on Union Street near WinCo.
Kennewick, WA

Police are investigating a hit-and-run left a woman seriously hurt at an Union Street apartment complex.

Kennewick investigators said a domestic violence incident spilled into the parking lot of the Nueva Vista Apartments near Winco Friday morning.

And a man hit a woman with a vehicle and then drove away.

The name of the suspected attacker has not been released.

Police had a section of the parking lot taped off and were taking measurements around 9 a.m.

This story is developing. Check back for details.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
