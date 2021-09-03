Woman seriously hurt in hit-and-run in Kennewick parking lot

Kennewick police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in a parking lot on Union Street near WinCo.

Police are investigating a hit-and-run left a woman seriously hurt at an Union Street apartment complex.

Kennewick investigators said a domestic violence incident spilled into the parking lot of the Nueva Vista Apartments near Winco Friday morning.

And a man hit a woman with a vehicle and then drove away.

The name of the suspected attacker has not been released.

Police had a section of the parking lot taped off and were taking measurements around 9 a.m.

This story is developing. Check back for details.