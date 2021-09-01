Crime

Stray bullet hits home in Pasco after possible gang-related shootout

Pasco, WA

Pasco police are investigating a shootout in a trailer court that damaged a home and a vehicle.

People in a small car and a truck exchanged gunfire about 9:15 p.m. Friday at the Flamingo Trailer Court, Pasco police said in a Facebook post. A stray bullet hit a home with people inside one street away, but no one was wounded.

Officers also found shell casings and a damaged vehicle on Homestead Drive.

No one in the area could identify the suspects, and investigators can’t rule out if it was gang related.

The shooting was the first of two suspected gang-related crimes in the trailer park within days of each other.

The second was on Atom Drive when people in three cars started yelling at residents. They all claimed to be members of a gang. At least one person had a pistol tucked into a waistband. They left before the police arrived.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333. They can also contact Det. Julie Lee at leej@pasco-wa.gov about the drive-by shooting or Officer Andrew Taylor at taylora@pasco-wa.gov about the threats.

