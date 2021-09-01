Tri-Cities man arrested for trying to steal gas from patrol cars at police department

A 31-year-old Kennewick man allegedly had a gasoline can and siphoning hose on him when arrested for scaling a fence to the Kennewick Police Department's secured parking lot, intending to steal gas from patrol cars. Kennewick Police Department

A 31-year-old man allegedly scaled chain-link fencing at the Kennewick Police Department in an attempt to steal gasoline from patrol cars.

Dustin Cook was carrying a 1-gallon gas can and a siphoning hose when he was caught inside the secured parking lot at 211 W. Sixth Ave., according to a Kennewick police news release.

The Kennewick man was in possession of a receipt showing he bought the items just minutes earlier, police said.

The incident started just before noon Tuesday when a Kennewick officer got a call for service with Cook saying the fuel level in his vehicle was low and “Kennewick police need to fill his gas tank,” said department spokesman Lt. Jason Kiel.

The officer talked with Cook over the phone and gave him directions to a nearby gas station.

“Cook thanked the officer for the information and disconnected the phone,” the news release said.

However, Cook arrived at the downtown police station a short time later and allegedly told a cadet at the front counter that the police had stolen gas from him.

Cook further told the cadet he was going to jump the fence and steal gas from patrol vehicles, said Kiel.

He went back outside and climbed the fence to the secured lot behind the station, where officers reportedly found him. He was quickly detained and arrested, according to the news release.

Cook was booked into the Benton County jail just after 2 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333. Anonymous tips can also be provided online at www.kpdtips.com.